Cashew Cheese, Homegrown Kale And Vegan Pizza: Eat Healthy At This Wellness Cafe

Sante Spa Cuisine is located where the old Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts used to be. The charming bungalow has been converted into a beautiful space with white walls, Victorian-era type furniture with green accents, French windows, and comfortable seating. Vertical gardens and potted plants feature prominently in the decor and the rustic crockery add to the whole look and feel to the place. There's a pet-friendly space too as well as a kid's play area filled with plush toys and a mini library.

The elaborate menu is all-vegetarian with three options to choose from -- regular vegetarian, alkaline, and vegan menu. The alkaline menu is filled with options that are ideal for anyone who's watching the body's pH balance or have acidity related problems. Since everything is made in-house right from the fresh almond milk they use for their coffee to cashew cheese that goes on the ragi-based pizza, Santé's menu is made from fresh, natural organic ingredients with their rooftop garden growing everything from microgreens to kale.



Start off with the Activated Charcoal Lemonade that comes with banana leaf straw for you to sip on. Now, the portions are quite generous as we found out when we tried the Vegan Asian Quinoa and Raw Papaya Salad. A meal in itself, the citrus lemongrass dressing adds a nice tartness to the refreshing salad. Vegetarians who love their greens, the Pizza Verde is a must-try. You've capers, zucchini, spinach, broccoli, fresh fenugreek leaves all coming together in an arugula basil pesto. We skipped the substantials only because we wanted to try the dim sum and sushi. The Crunchy Chlorophyll dim sum in Red Curry is our pick any day for that rich Thai Red Curry. Finish off your meal with the Virgin Coconut Toffees.

