Jalapenos, Orange And Chocolate Or Plain: This Baker Delivers Delicious Loaves Of Sourdough

The ‘breadchild’ of Samruddhi Nayak and Nityananda, Krumb Kraft is a slice of heaven for bread lovers in the city. They have a long list of artisanal sourdoughs on offer. And Nayak, the one who wears the baker’s hat, creates these loaves without using preservatives and a whole bunch of unique ingredients. From the bread basket, you can pick flavours like Jalapenos, Cranberry and Walnut, Orange and Chocolate, and Crushed Pepper and Parmesan Chunks. You can also get loaves that are sprinkled with healthy seeds and plain sourdough as well. These are 100% sourdough and come with a downy inside.

The service also offers hybrid breads - sourdoughs with partial yeast. From this list, you can pick up potato bread that comes in plain and spiced version. The Flax Seeds and Cracked Wheat Bread is another option. You can Whatsapp Krumb Kraft to place your order and they’ll either Dunzo the loaves across to you or you can pick it up from Domlur address.