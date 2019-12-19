Specialising in custom-made, sourdough loaves, Krumb Kraft is a big hit with the bread hungry souls of Bangalore.
Jalapenos, Orange And Chocolate Or Plain: This Baker Delivers Delicious Loaves Of Sourdough
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The ‘breadchild’ of Samruddhi Nayak and Nityananda, Krumb Kraft is a slice of heaven for bread lovers in the city. They have a long list of artisanal sourdoughs on offer. And Nayak, the one who wears the baker’s hat, creates these loaves without using preservatives and a whole bunch of unique ingredients. From the bread basket, you can pick flavours like Jalapenos, Cranberry and Walnut, Orange and Chocolate, and Crushed Pepper and Parmesan Chunks. You can also get loaves that are sprinkled with healthy seeds and plain sourdough as well. These are 100% sourdough and come with a downy inside.
The service also offers hybrid breads - sourdoughs with partial yeast. From this list, you can pick up potato bread that comes in plain and spiced version. The Flax Seeds and Cracked Wheat Bread is another option. You can Whatsapp Krumb Kraft to place your order and they’ll either Dunzo the loaves across to you or you can pick it up from Domlur address.
What Could Be Better
Since they do not have a retail counter, you will have to order your bread well in advance. They need a notice of at least 24 hours.
Pro-Tip
Krumb Kraft also hosts workshops from time to time where they teach bread enthusiasts the art of sourdough baking.
