Switch To Healthier Eating With Trail Mixes, Nuts And Dry Fruits From This Brand In The City

Shifting to healthier snacking be it something to munch on while at the office or something to pack for your kids? Check out Goingnuts, a nuts and dry fruits store in Domlur. With over 150 products ranging from trail mixes to healthy seeds, you will be spoilt for choice here. Get classics like almonds, cashews, pistachio, and Kashmiri walnuts and dry fruits like apricots, dates, figs, and raisins. They also stock up on dehydrated berries like cranberries, gooseberries, mulberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Add healthy seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds and kalonji seeds to your salads and breakfast. You can also snack on lotus seeds, roasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted seeds mix.

Their range of Trail Mixes are a great alternative to junk food and is their signature product. Trail mix is a mix of nuts, dry fruits, seeds, granola and muesli among others. All ingredients that go into the trail mixes are healthy and flavourful. Choose from Harvest trail mix, Mulberry munch, Nutty box trail mix, Mountain trail mix, and Cashew crunch trail mix. They supply these to corporate pantries as well. Another interesting set of products that they offer is the Forgotten Foods of India that consists of jujube berry, and seabuckthorn leaves.

As the festive season is upon us, gifting is made easy with GoingNuts. All gift boxes are eco-friendly and made with beautiful handmade paper. Or choose from wooden boxes, potli bags, bamboo baskets, and paper bags. The gift hampers start at INR 150 and go up to INR 5,000 and they offer customisation as well. They also cater to bulk orders and corporate gifting.