This Shop In Domlur Sells The Most Adorable Birdcage Lamps And Floral Decor

Floral Conceptz in Domlur stocks up on flowers (both real and artificial) along with lamps, fairy lights, and colourful pebbles. Run by Avijit, the store offers beautiful, fresh as well as artificial and dry flowers, fake succulents in little white pots, and even bamboo plants in little glass bowls for good luck. This shop brings to life all your collective Pinterest fantasies with the charming birdcages, intertwined with fairy lights in cheery colours — some come with flowers too, and some with painted birds.

The cages with fairy lights can instantly transform any living room or party table. Find globular terrariums with little fake plants, flowers, and pebbles. Floral Conceptz also stocks gorgeous blooms such as lilies, roses, tulips, and also makes bouquets that can help you pop the question or just show your love for bae. In case, you are looking for some cool floral accents for wedding or trousseau packing, a car decoration for the groom or even a wedding party set up, that you want to be Insta worthy, then just head to Floral Conceptz.