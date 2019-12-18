New BEL Road

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen

BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
Shoe Stores
image - Shoe Stopy
Shoe Stores

Shoe Stopy

Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
Clothing Stores
image - UWEE
Clothing Stores

UWEE

Fuss-Free Kurtis To Simple Lehengas: Shop For Breezy Ethnic Wear Outfits Here
Clothing Stores
image - Elegance Fashion
Clothing Stores

Elegance Fashion

This Store Has Dresses So Pretty, You'll Find Many Excuses To Party
Cafes
image - Burp
Cafes

Burp

Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
Pet Stores
image - Bel Pet Zone
Pet Stores

Bel Pet Zone

Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store
Furniture Stores
image - Karpntree
Furniture Stores

Karpntree

Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture
Clothing Stores
image - Double Two
Clothing Stores

Double Two

Floral Prints And Checkered Shirts: This Store Is Great For Business Casuals
Boutiques
image - Anutham
Boutiques

Anutham

Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
Clothing Stores
image - Minelli By Goldstroms
Clothing Stores

Minelli By Goldstroms

Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here
Clothing Stores
image - City Bespoke
Clothing Stores

City Bespoke

Get Your Outfits Customised By This Celeb Designer In New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - The Indoor Collection
Home Décor Stores

The Indoor Collection

Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
Casual Dining
image - Lincoln Gastro Co
Casual Dining

Lincoln Gastro Co

Crispy Lotus Stem Or Korean Chicken Wings: Head Here For Comfort Asian Food
Hotels
image - Caramel Hotels
Hotels

Caramel Hotels

Looking For A Budget Stay In North Bangalore? Book A Spot At This New BEL Road Hotel For Less Than 2K
Casual Dining
image - Sholay - The Barbeque
Casual Dining

Sholay - The Barbeque

We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Grubbery
Cafes

Grubbery

This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
Clothing Stores
image - Indo China Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Indo China Cotton Expo

Add These Boho Chic Kilims & Carpets To Your House From This Export Surplus Store
Salons
image - Nailbox
Salons

Nailbox

Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
Dessert Parlours
image - Messy Eats
Dessert Parlours

Messy Eats

New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
Cafes
image - The Waffle Yard
Cafes

The Waffle Yard

Dessert Addicts, Munch On Delicious Waffles At This Ashwath Nagar Outlet To Satiate Your Cravings
