New BEL Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New BEL Road
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Furniture Stores
Home Décor Stores
Hotels
Pet Stores
Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
New BEL Road
Shoe Stopy
Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
UWEE
Fuss-Free Kurtis To Simple Lehengas: Shop For Breezy Ethnic Wear Outfits Here
New BEL Road
Elegance Fashion
This Store Has Dresses So Pretty, You'll Find Many Excuses To Party
New BEL Road
Burp
Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Bel Pet Zone
Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store
New BEL Road
Karpntree
Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture
New BEL Road
Double Two
Floral Prints And Checkered Shirts: This Store Is Great For Business Casuals
New BEL Road
Anutham
Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Minelli By Goldstroms
Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here
New BEL Road
City Bespoke
Get Your Outfits Customised By This Celeb Designer In New BEL Road
New BEL Road
The Indoor Collection
Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
New BEL Road
Lincoln Gastro Co
Crispy Lotus Stem Or Korean Chicken Wings: Head Here For Comfort Asian Food
New BEL Road
Caramel Hotels
Looking For A Budget Stay In North Bangalore? Book A Spot At This New BEL Road Hotel For Less Than 2K
New BEL Road
Sholay - The Barbeque
We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Grubbery
This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
New BEL Road
Indo China Cotton Expo
Add These Boho Chic Kilims & Carpets To Your House From This Export Surplus Store
New BEL Road
Nailbox
Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Messy Eats
New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
The Waffle Yard
Dessert Addicts, Munch On Delicious Waffles At This Ashwath Nagar Outlet To Satiate Your Cravings
New BEL Road
