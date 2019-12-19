Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture

Feeling stuck in a neutral style rut? Then, Karpntree in New Bel Road is the antidote for you. It's a vibrant melting pot of bold and bright statement furniture pieces -- from consoles, entertainment and storage units, chairs and tables to bar furniture, book racks and comfy sofas.

We loved that their products mix contemporary designs with Indian styles and vintage aesthetics. What's more, all of their products are sourced directly from artisans in Rajasthan, so as you can imagine, they're colourful, creative and above all, so pretty! Some of our favourite pieces were a funky retro tractor console, a cycle-stand Spartan table and a haweli-style storage unit complete with bronze knockers, solid iron spokes and dingy metal lapels -- haunting!

You'll also find things like a bar drum where you can store all your booze and bar cutlery, an entire array of quirky lamps (one particular lamp titled 'Steampunk' caught our eye), and mirrors with rustic stained wood frames that will remind you of bygone eras. Of course, the furniture here comes in single pieces, so if you want customisations or if you have something specific in mind, you will have to check with them (and they, in turn, will check with their team of artisans) to see whether it can be done.