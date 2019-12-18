Sivanchetti Gardens

Fine Dining
image - Italia - The Park
Fine Dining

Italia - The Park

This Restaurant Serves Farm-To-Fork Italian Dishes You Cannot Resist
Sivanchetti Gardens
Fine Dining
image - Aqua - The Park
Aqua - The Park

Aqua - The Park

This Bar With A Pool Probably Has The Best Unlimited Alcohol Deal We've Ever Drank To
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - Westside
Westside

Westside

Westside Will Sort You Out With Office, Sports & Party Wear All Under INR 1,000!
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - Funky Fusion
Funky Fusion

Funky Fusion

This Apparel Brand Is For All You Free Spirited Souls Who Love Funky Prints And Comfy Clothes
Sivanchetti Gardens
Gaming Zone
image - Gamerz Loop
Gamerz Loop

Gamerz Loop

Glow-In-The-Dark Paintball, VR Zones & Indoor Cricket: Comm Street Just Got Cooler Than Ever
Sivanchetti Gardens
Boutiques
image - Needle Eye
Needle Eye

Needle Eye

This Comm Street Boutique’s Bespoke Blouses, Lehengas & Gowns Will Give You Princess Feels
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - AK Silk & Cotton
AK Silk & Cotton

AK Silk & Cotton

Brocades, Fancy Fabrics Or Synthetic Prints: This Comm Street Store Will Get You Shaadi Ready
Sivanchetti Gardens
Home Décor Stores
image - Sakthi Antiques
Sakthi Antiques

Sakthi Antiques

We Found Beautiful Cuckoo And Grandfather Clocks At This Antique Shop In Comm Street
Sivanchetti Gardens
Casual Dining
image - Ging - Royal Orchid Central
Casual Dining

Ging - Royal Orchid Central

Ging's Turned One & It's Offering A Variety Of Week-Long Cuisine Fests
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - IB Maa Fabric
IB Maa Fabric

IB Maa Fabric

Up Your Ethnic Game This Festive Season With An Array Of Rich Fabrics from IB Maa Fabrics
Sivanchetti Gardens
Home Décor Stores
image - The Candle Shop
The Candle Shop

The Candle Shop

Tea Lights To Vanilla Scented, The Candle Shop Does All Kinds Of Candles
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - T2T Garments
T2T Garments

T2T Garments

H&M, Zara And More: Get The Best Prices For Export Goodies At This Shop For Kids And Women
Sivanchetti Gardens
Home Décor Stores
image - Innovations Designer Drapes
Home Décor Stores

Innovations Designer Drapes

Curtains To Carpets: This Furnishing Store Will Make You Want To Redo Your House Today
Sivanchetti Gardens
Home Décor Stores
image - M P Bhandari
M P Bhandari

M P Bhandari

Mason Jars To Milk Bottles: Comm Street Stocks Cool Drinkware If You're On A Budget
Sivanchetti Gardens
Fine Dining
image - Szechwan Court - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Szechwan Court - The Oberoi

Celebrate The Legacy Of Szechwan Court With Standout Dishes From Over The Years
Sivanchetti Gardens
Fine Dining
image - Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Fine Dining

Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier

Republic Of Noodles In Ulsoor Wins For Massaman Curry And Quiet Atmosphere
Sivanchetti Gardens
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Bengaluru
Hotels

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - Almirah
Almirah

Almirah

Animal Prints, Organic Cotton and Kids Tailoring at Almirah
Sivanchetti Gardens
Clothing Stores
image - Sacred Lotus
Sacred Lotus

Sacred Lotus

No Tugs, No Tangles: Sacred Lotus’ Apparel makes Yoga Practice a Breeze
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Cinnamon
Cinnamon

Cinnamon

Raw Mango's New Collection Offers Benarasi Sarees with Temple Motifs
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Raw Mango
Raw Mango

Raw Mango

#GoHereShopThis: Raw Mango's Stunning Saree Blouses
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Aavasa
Aavasa

Aavasa

Bring Home Fragrances Like Patchouli, Lavender And Lemongrass With This Brand's Scented Candles
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - Ambara
Ambara

Ambara

This Boutique Is A One-Stop-Shop For Sarees, Jewellery And Quirky, Handmade Ensembles
Ulsoor
Cafes
image - Cafe Cerrise
Cafes

Cafe Cerrise

Cafe Cerrise for its Salads, Pastas, Desserts, and a Winning Ambience
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Aavaran
Aavaran

Aavaran

This Rajasthan Brand Is Reviving Handicrafts And You Can Get Saris, Shirts Or Dresses With Gorgeous Prints
Ulsoor
Hair and Makeup Artist
image - Sabrina Suhail Makeup Studio
Sabrina Suhail Makeup Studio

Sabrina Suhail Makeup Studio

Sabrina Suhail Customises Lipsticks And She's World's First To Do Bespoke Liquid Colour
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - The Bridal Boutique
Boutiques

The Bridal Boutique

Walk Down The Aisle With Dreamy Wedding Dresses From This Boutique
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - The Verandah Clothing
Boutiques

The Verandah Clothing

This Multi-Designer Boutique In Ulsoor Is A Great Find For Handwoven Clothing
Halasuru
Home Décor Stores
image - Butterfly Wings
Butterfly Wings

Butterfly Wings

From Pink Cane Baskets To Pretty Glass Lanterns, Butterfly Wings Decor Store Is A Pinterest-y Dream
Ulsoor
Art Galleries
image - Studio Olive
Studio Olive

Studio Olive

From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Westside
Westside

Westside

From Egg Buckets To Coffee Tins, We Found Love At Westside, All Under INR 700
Ulsoor
Tourist Attractions
image - Ulsoor Lake
Ulsoor Lake

Ulsoor Lake

Twisters, Bench Press Or Steppers: Work Out For Free At This Open Air Gym
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - ARMR
ARMR

ARMR

Look No Further Than This Store For Quality Sportswear That Doesn’t Break The Bank
Shivaji Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Westside
Westside

Westside

Give Your Crib A Pinterest Worthy Look With This Chain Store's Affordable Home Decor
Shivaji Nagar
Cafes
image - Urban Solace
Cafes

Urban Solace

Sanjay Manaktala Calls Urban Solace A Second Home To Comedians And Artistes In The City
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Mysore Saree Udyog
Mysore Saree Udyog

Mysore Saree Udyog

Chiffon, Silk Or Ikat: This Iconic Comm Street Store Is Bae For Sarees, Fabric & Wedding Merch
Shivaji Nagar
Hair and Makeup Artist
image - GlossNGlass
GlossNGlass

GlossNGlass

Brides! Add This Top Bridal Makeup Studio To Your Speed Dial For Your Big Day
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Vashi's House of Jeans
Vashi's House of Jeans

Vashi's House of Jeans

Inclusive Style: Jeans For Every Shape And Size At Vashi's In Commercial Street
Shivaji Nagar
