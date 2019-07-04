This Restaurant Serves Farm-To-Fork Italian Dishes You Cannot Resist

Delizioso is all we have to say for Italia’s menu. How do you feel about tiger prawns with garlic pepper seasoning lolling in butter sauce, paired with Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc sound? Bring it on! This could be your much need Italian gastronomic Sunday brunch at Italia. The restaurant, known for their organic, farm-to-fork produce, is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in town and has set high standards for Italian cuisine in the city. Italia has four-course and five-course handcrafted meals apart from their a-la carte menu. And what is Italian food without wine, so...let’s talk wine.

The restaurant carefully selects some of the best wines to serve at their restaurant which pair perfectly with their food. In fact, their menu recommends wine pairing options for every dish and is on point. If you are good at your wine game, we recommend you visit Italia and try their wine selection.

