This Kamraj Road Antique Shop Is A Pandora's Box For Furniture, Collectibles, And Vinyl
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Turn Back Time
Started in 2006 by SV Ramachandran, Qurio City is a treasure trove for anyone who loves antiques and history. Having served in the Indian Air Force, Ramachandran ventured into the antiquities business because it gave him the opportunity to revisit his childhood every day. Let not the small shop on Kamaraj Road deter you. In the bylanes behind the shop, Ramachandran has stacked up his wares in godowns and even at his home. If you are a collector or looking for something, Ramachandran encourages you to walk in for a chat. The chances are that he already has it or knows where to find it.
Wood Work
Furniture takes much of the space at all the storage facilities of Qurio City. Ranging from the Art Deco period to around 200 years ago, there is plenty on offer. Gigantic dowry chests, the doors from the house of the Mysore Maharaja’s concubine, and grand vintage cupboards — you can spot it all. While these might be a bit heavy on your pocket, Qurio City is a great place to repurpose old furniture too. So, if you have something of vintage value that you want restored or repurposed, they’ll do it for you. For example, they are currently working on converting a vintage sewing machine into a work desk that will fit beautifully into a small home office. Ramachandran also designs and makes furniture that’s suited to compact apartments. He’ll take a look at your space and offer customised solutions to pretty up your space.
The Collector's Collection
For those of you looking for knick-knacks, you’ve come to the right place. There are vintage wall clocks and typewriters. There’s also a collection of Super 8MM Movies starring Charlie Chaplin or Laurel & Hardy. For vinyl record collectors, Qurio City has a vast collection and the records are reasonably priced. However, if you want rare records like the first records of Jawaharlal Nehru’s Tryst with Independence, these will cost INR 8,000 upwards. Porcelain ware, vintage portraits, Pokemon cards, and age-old comics are also available.
