Furniture takes much of the space at all the storage facilities of Qurio City. Ranging from the Art Deco period to around 200 years ago, there is plenty on offer. Gigantic dowry chests, the doors from the house of the Mysore Maharaja’s concubine, and grand vintage cupboards — you can spot it all. While these might be a bit heavy on your pocket, Qurio City is a great place to repurpose old furniture too. So, if you have something of vintage value that you want restored or repurposed, they’ll do it for you. For example, they are currently working on converting a vintage sewing machine into a work desk that will fit beautifully into a small home office. Ramachandran also designs and makes furniture that’s suited to compact apartments. He’ll take a look at your space and offer customised solutions to pretty up your space.