Pubs
The Irish House
Pubs

The Irish House

Head To The Newest Outlet Of The Irish House In Yelahanka!
Yelahanka
Community Groups
The Village Story
Community Groups

The Village Story

Head To This Community Farm In The City And Grow Your Own Produce
Yelahanka
Bakeries
Ange & Co.
Bakeries

Ange & Co.

Yelahanka Peeps, There's A Dessert Studio In Your Area That You Have To Check Out!
Yelahanka
Classes & Workshops
Yogam Pottery
Classes & Workshops

Yogam Pottery

Learn To Perfect Your Asanas Or Get Your Hands Dirty With Pottery At This Studio
Yelahanka
Lounges
Sherlock's - Lounge & Kitchen
Lounges

Sherlock's - Lounge & Kitchen

With A Lively Rooftop & Great Dishes, This Pub In Yelahanka Is A Must Visit
Yelahanka
Stationery Stores
Crafted Forever
Stationery Stores

Crafted Forever

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With This Brand's DIY Craft Kits And Gifts
Yelahanka
Other
Myflying.in- Microlight Flying
Other

Myflying.in- Microlight Flying

Calling All Adrenaline Junkies, You Can Fly A Microlight Aircraft Here
Yelahanka
Sports Venues
Golden Racquets
Sports Venues

Golden Racquets

Badminton, Table Tennis Or Zumba - This Sports Arena In Yelahanka Has It All
Yelahanka
Cafes
Cafe 60 Four
Cafes

Cafe 60 Four

Yelahanka Folks, There Is A Cute Cafe In Your Hood From Where You Can Work Too
Yelahanka
Bakeries
Baker's Abode
Bakeries

Baker's Abode

From Homemade Cake Pops to Mumbai's Vada Pav: Baker's Abode In Yelahanka Does Everything Awesome
Yelahanka
Fast Food Restaurants
Taste Of India
Fast Food Restaurants

Taste Of India

Taste of India in Yelahanka doubles up as an Art Gallery
Yelahanka
Boutiques
Mahaveer Button Centre
Boutiques

Mahaveer Button Centre

Head Over To Mahaveer Button Centre In Yelahanka For Handmade Designer Works At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Yelahanka
Pubs
Denny's Pub
Pubs

Denny's Pub

Yelahanka Folks, There's A Bar With Happy Hours Very Close To You!
Yelahanka
Bakeries
The Bakers' Table
Bakeries

The Bakers' Table

There's A New Dessert Place In Yelahanka For Cupcakes, Cheesecake & More
Yelahanka
Sports Venues
Padukone - Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence
Sports Venues

Padukone - Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence

Rahul Dravid And Prakash Padukone Team Up For Bangalore's First Private Sports Facility
Yelahanka
Other
Jakkur Aerodrome
Other

Jakkur Aerodrome

Top View: Check Out Bangalore From Above With A Parasailing Ride
Yelahanka
NGOs
Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre
NGOs

Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre

Pet Lovers, These Adorable Fur Balls Need A Home! Are You Willing To Give Them One?
Yelahanka
Casual Dining
Maa Da Dhaba
Casual Dining

Maa Da Dhaba

Yelahanka Folks Swear By This Typical Dhaba And There Is Good Reason For It
Yelahanka
Fast Food Restaurants
Davanagere Benne Dose Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Davanagere Benne Dose Hotel

Peeps, You've Gotta Try The Benne Dosa At This Yelahanka Eatery
Yelahanka
Casual Dining
Flames Pizza
Casual Dining

Flames Pizza

Yelahanka's New Pizzeria Does Wood-Fired Slices All Under INR 200
Yelahanka
Sports Venues
Vikings Aerosports
Sports Venues

Vikings Aerosports

Sing 'I Believe I Can Fly' While Parasailing Or Flying An Aircraft With This Aerosport Service Provider
Jakkur
Cafes
Jus' Trufs
Cafes

Jus' Trufs

Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
Jakkur
Gardening Stores
Tohfalaya
Gardening Stores

Tohfalaya

This Green Gifting Store Keeps On Giving With Fully Customised Planters For Your Green Babies
Vidyaranyapura
Home Décor Stores
Swastik Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

Swastik Home Decor

Owl Bottle Holders To Pretty Lamps, Our Search For Pretty Home Decor Gift Options Ended Here
Byatarayanapura
Cafes
Cafe Nosh
Cafes

Cafe Nosh

Brunch With Bae: Cafe Nosh In Sahakara Nagar Is Where You Need To Be
Sahakara Nagar
Clothing Stores
Ithy-ADee
Clothing Stores

Ithy-ADee

Ilkal, Ajrakh And Linens : Shop Handloom Sarees From This Store In The City
Sahakara Nagar
Clothing Stores
Sassy Eleganza
Clothing Stores

Sassy Eleganza

Bridal Lehengas To Corporate Wear, This Boutique Will Custom Make Everything For You
Sahakara Nagar
Bars
Blytons
Bars

Blytons

Saturday Night Fever? Check Out This Retro-Themed Bar In Sahakar Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
Salons
B'BOB Salon
Salons

B’BOB Salon

Hair Us Out: This Salon Is Where You Should Go For Budget Beauty Services
Sahakara Nagar
Cafes
Barley & Grapes Cafe
Cafes

Barley & Grapes Cafe

Head To This New Cafe In Sahakarnagar For Excellent Food & Drinks
Sahakara Nagar
Breweries
The Druid Garden
Breweries

The Druid Garden

Lobster, Czech Beer And Al Fresco Seating: Head To This Mircrobrewery In Sahakara Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
Casual Dining
NH8
Casual Dining

NH8

NH8 Is Here To Serve Some Authentic Veg Rajasthani Food
Sahakara Nagar
Clothing Stores
Dazzle
Clothing Stores

Dazzle

Buy Van Heusen, Allen Solly And Mufti For A Steal From This Store
Sahakara Nagar
Sweet Shops
Bikaner Sweets
Sweet Shops

Bikaner Sweets

Go Gaga Over Jalebis And Chole Bhature At This Chaat Shop In Sahakar Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
Event Venues
The Secret Grove
Event Venues

The Secret Grove

Bookmark This Secret Venue In Yelahanka For All Your Event Needs
Home Décor Stores
Srinidhi Handi Creations
Home Décor Stores

Srinidhi Handi Creations

Shop Wall Hangings, Sculptures, Paintings & More From This Handicrafts Store In Vidyaranyapura
Vidyaranyapura
Stationery Stores
Sahitya Sadan
Stationery Stores

Sahitya Sadan

Sahakarna Nagar Peeps! Stock Up On Stationery At This One Stop Shop!
Byatarayanapura
Clothing Stores
Maayarang Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Maayarang Design Studio

Brocade Pants Or Half Sarees, This Boutique Will Custom-Make Everything For You
Sahakara Nagar
