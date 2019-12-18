Explore
Yelahanka
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Yelahanka
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Casual Dining
Home Décor Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Stores
Stationery Stores
Automobile Services
Bars
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Irish House
Head To The Newest Outlet Of The Irish House In Yelahanka!
Yelahanka
The Village Story
Head To This Community Farm In The City And Grow Your Own Produce
Yelahanka
Ange & Co.
Yelahanka Peeps, There's A Dessert Studio In Your Area That You Have To Check Out!
Yelahanka
Yogam Pottery
Learn To Perfect Your Asanas Or Get Your Hands Dirty With Pottery At This Studio
Yelahanka
Sherlock's - Lounge & Kitchen
With A Lively Rooftop & Great Dishes, This Pub In Yelahanka Is A Must Visit
Yelahanka
Crafted Forever
Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With This Brand's DIY Craft Kits And Gifts
Yelahanka
Myflying.in- Microlight Flying
Calling All Adrenaline Junkies, You Can Fly A Microlight Aircraft Here
Yelahanka
Golden Racquets
Badminton, Table Tennis Or Zumba - This Sports Arena In Yelahanka Has It All
Yelahanka
Cafe 60 Four
Yelahanka Folks, There Is A Cute Cafe In Your Hood From Where You Can Work Too
Yelahanka
Baker's Abode
From Homemade Cake Pops to Mumbai's Vada Pav: Baker's Abode In Yelahanka Does Everything Awesome
Yelahanka
Taste Of India
Taste of India in Yelahanka doubles up as an Art Gallery
Yelahanka
Mahaveer Button Centre
Head Over To Mahaveer Button Centre In Yelahanka For Handmade Designer Works At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Yelahanka
Denny's Pub
Yelahanka Folks, There's A Bar With Happy Hours Very Close To You!
Yelahanka
The Bakers' Table
There's A New Dessert Place In Yelahanka For Cupcakes, Cheesecake & More
Yelahanka
Padukone - Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence
Rahul Dravid And Prakash Padukone Team Up For Bangalore's First Private Sports Facility
Yelahanka
Jakkur Aerodrome
Top View: Check Out Bangalore From Above With A Parasailing Ride
Yelahanka
Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre
Pet Lovers, These Adorable Fur Balls Need A Home! Are You Willing To Give Them One?
Yelahanka
Maa Da Dhaba
Yelahanka Folks Swear By This Typical Dhaba And There Is Good Reason For It
Yelahanka
Davanagere Benne Dose Hotel
Peeps, You've Gotta Try The Benne Dosa At This Yelahanka Eatery
Yelahanka
Flames Pizza
Yelahanka's New Pizzeria Does Wood-Fired Slices All Under INR 200
Yelahanka
Vikings Aerosports
Sing 'I Believe I Can Fly' While Parasailing Or Flying An Aircraft With This Aerosport Service Provider
Jakkur
Jus' Trufs
Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
Jakkur
Tohfalaya
This Green Gifting Store Keeps On Giving With Fully Customised Planters For Your Green Babies
Vidyaranyapura
Swastik Home Decor
Owl Bottle Holders To Pretty Lamps, Our Search For Pretty Home Decor Gift Options Ended Here
Byatarayanapura
Cafe Nosh
Brunch With Bae: Cafe Nosh In Sahakara Nagar Is Where You Need To Be
Sahakara Nagar
Ithy-ADee
Ilkal, Ajrakh And Linens : Shop Handloom Sarees From This Store In The City
Sahakara Nagar
Sassy Eleganza
Bridal Lehengas To Corporate Wear, This Boutique Will Custom Make Everything For You
Sahakara Nagar
Blytons
Saturday Night Fever? Check Out This Retro-Themed Bar In Sahakar Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
B’BOB Salon
Hair Us Out: This Salon Is Where You Should Go For Budget Beauty Services
Sahakara Nagar
Barley & Grapes Cafe
Head To This New Cafe In Sahakarnagar For Excellent Food & Drinks
Sahakara Nagar
The Druid Garden
Lobster, Czech Beer And Al Fresco Seating: Head To This Mircrobrewery In Sahakara Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
NH8
NH8 Is Here To Serve Some Authentic Veg Rajasthani Food
Sahakara Nagar
Dazzle
Buy Van Heusen, Allen Solly And Mufti For A Steal From This Store
Sahakara Nagar
Bikaner Sweets
Go Gaga Over Jalebis And Chole Bhature At This Chaat Shop In Sahakar Nagar
Sahakara Nagar
The Secret Grove
Bookmark This Secret Venue In Yelahanka For All Your Event Needs
Srinidhi Handi Creations
Shop Wall Hangings, Sculptures, Paintings & More From This Handicrafts Store In Vidyaranyapura
Vidyaranyapura
Sahitya Sadan
Sahakarna Nagar Peeps! Stock Up On Stationery At This One Stop Shop!
Byatarayanapura
Maayarang Design Studio
Brocade Pants Or Half Sarees, This Boutique Will Custom-Make Everything For You
Sahakara Nagar
