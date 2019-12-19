A Perfect Place To Try Out Tibetan, Nepalese & Bhutanese Food

We often stick to the food and the cuisines we already know but if you are looking out to experiment a little then Yeti is a perfect place. This is a newly opened place in Connaught Place where you can find a variety of Tibetan, Nepalese and Bhutanese food. The interiors are pretty attractive and a cosy place to have a meal with your family. There is a lot to experiment in terms of food. You can have the perfect thukpas and momos. I tried out a variety of dishes like Ema Datchi, which is a cheese soup served with a bun. Ema Datchi is a dish that I would definitely recommend everyone to try. Moreover, chicken shabalay was a pretty good juicy snack. This place is perfect for non-veg lovers. Moreover, it also has a huge variety for vegetarian folks as well! If you are looking out for some good food and trying something new then I would definitely recommend this place when in Connaught Place.