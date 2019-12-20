Allied Fruits & Florists In Khan Market Is The Grocery Store Of Your Dreams

And meal prep! So get yourself a big bag and head to Khan Market. Allied Fruits & Florists is a teeny, tiny store but don’t be fooled. The shelves are heaped with exotic fruits and veggies, meat, dips, cereals, sauces and grain.

We spotted lots of Perrier, fresh grapefruits, perfect-looking avocados, asparagus, marmite {although opinion is divided on whether we love or hate this condiment} and an assortment of dips, including salsa sauces and peanut butter.