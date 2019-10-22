Bookmark Anand Stationers For Cutesy Stationery, Handmade Diaries, & More

With everything made of handcrafted paper, and with a very strong Indian aesthetic, Anand Stationers does a line of cards (in all shapes and sizes), gift envelopes, wrapping paper and more. A pretty popular spot in Khan Market, we went into Anand Stationers for a look-see and found their in-house brand Khadi Imprints. You can see why it’s a one-stop-shop, with gift boxes, collapsible gift packages, paper, and fabric gift bags, gift tags, thank you cards, handmade notebooks and wrapping paper.

They take their design and Indian roots very seriously. Each design is carefully constructed, keeping in mind both Indian and International Palettes, so don’t be surprised by the ‘Keep Calm and Trust Ganesha’ greeting cards. Also, cards featuring a certain Hindu deity replacing Father Christmas on his sleigh, or tiny elephants walking along in a line are awesomely cute.

Besides the festival specials, they do a mighty fine collection of handmade Sagan cards, thank you notes, and everything in between. Look out for their traditional paisley prints and a lot of ambis (available in a host of colours, including pink, green, orange, mustard yellows and blues, and understated white and golds). Of course, that is not all. They even have cutesy pencil tops, old stamps, and so much more that you'd fall in love with.

The best news is, they customise products. So, if you want boxes, paper and/or business and visiting cards printed with your name or anything else on it, just ask.