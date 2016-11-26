Our Go-To Coastal Addresses For Prawn Curry & Mutton Fry

We don’t usually have faith in restaurants at the mall but Mahabelly dispels all these apprehensions. They whip up some delish spicy prawns, Shaapu Meen Curry {a typical Keralite dish where a seasoned fish is infused with Malabari spices, curry leaves and tamarind}.
Their Buff Fry is pretty stellar too but not always available. The Sweet Coconut Dosa is a must have for anyone who has the slightest inclination towards coconuts.
#LBBTip: Head here on a weekend- that’s when they fly in fresh seafood and the menu takes on a whole new avatar.
What To Order: Prawns Varathathu, Shaapu Meen Curry
