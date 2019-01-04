Best Place For Date Night And Good Food

Cafes

Diggin

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santushti Shopping Complex, 10, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The decor of Diggin cafe is so mesmerizing and picture perfect for a date night with your bae. Also, the food is very delicious. Especially, the pasta, cheesy garlic bread, calzone, grilled chicken, the coffee and shakes are amazing though alcohol is not available. So hurry up and plan your date night soon without thinking twice.

What Could Be Better?

Prior booking for table reservation is recommended on weekends and you prefer sitting outside, to avoid waiting.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

Diggin

Anand Lok, New Delhi

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

image-map-default
