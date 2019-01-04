Best Place For Date Night And Good Food

The decor of Diggin cafe is so mesmerizing and picture perfect for a date night with your bae. Also, the food is very delicious. Especially, the pasta, cheesy garlic bread, calzone, grilled chicken, the coffee and shakes are amazing though alcohol is not available. So hurry up and plan your date night soon without thinking twice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Prior booking for table reservation is recommended on weekends and you prefer sitting outside, to avoid waiting.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Bae
