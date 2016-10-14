Sign Up For An 11-Course Brazilian Meal At Wildfire, Crowne Plaza

The refreshed menu makes it super easy to order—with its emphasis on set meals, for both lunch and dinner—and you can choose a five, seven or even an 11 all-star carnivorous affair depending on your appetite and spirit of adventure. Vegetarians get to pick sides too—a set menu that features juicy Brazilian delights. The good news is that all meal options come with an expansive salad and soup buffet to start you off and prep you up for some seriously good food.

We started our meat attack with a very juicy leg of chicken that was smoky and had subtle notes of thyme and paprika. This was followed up with plump pink prawns, perfectly poised and teased with lime and salt. Next were the super moist and oh-so-mouth-watering pork sausages that were devoured in a jiffy.

It was then that we moved to heartier fare; chunks of lamb, tenderloin, duck and salmon followed in quick succession, all perfectly grilled Churasco-style with a minimal marinade and a touch of sea salt to add to the natural taste and texture of the meat.

What added to the experience was the freshly barbecued meat being carved directly on our table, allowing up to pick the cuts we wanted, straight from the flame to our hungry bellies.

The grills were served with an incredible range of dips, with a recommended pairing for each meat, adding that little bit of a DIY element to the meal that we always love. I fell in love with the Chimichurri sauce {parsley and garlic in olive oil) and the Pineapple Chilli salsa.

We also sampled the non-meat eats; a special mention goes to the Grilled Broccoli in Mascarpone Cheese, and the Mushrooms spiked with smoked paprika and rock salt.