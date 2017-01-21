Opt For A Lazy Sunday Breakfast At Hyatt's New Andaz

Fine Dining

AnnaMaya - Andaz Delhi

A lazy breakfast at Hyatt’s new luxury lifestyle property Andaz is a weekend done right.

Breakfast Enthusiasts Rejoice

At Andaz the breakfast spread is vibrant and funky. Set up like a modern food hall with casual seating, all the produce is artisanal and sourced from within India. Plus, everything is bottled and for sale. {We loved the blueberry jam}.

A cereal bar for the health conscious, pick your favorite granola, load it with the tastiest of super foods as toppings, a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits on the side and there you have it, happiness.

But, Eggs And Bacey?

If you get Eggs Benedict right, you’re winning the breakfast game, and although they weren’t on the traditional English muffin, the taste was so on point that we didn’t mind.

There’s also a great selection of Indian, the ever comforting Chhole Bhature, parathas, vadas, uthapams and dosas that could give our favorite south Indian restaurants serious competition.

Also, ice cream for breakfast? Yes, Please!

