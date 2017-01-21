Opt For A Lazy Sunday Breakfast At Hyatt's New Andaz

At Andaz the breakfast spread is vibrant and funky. Set up like a modern food hall with casual seating, all the produce is artisanal and sourced from within India. Plus, everything is bottled and for sale. {We loved the blueberry jam}.

A cereal bar for the health conscious, pick your favorite granola, load it with the tastiest of super foods as toppings, a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits on the side and there you have it, happiness.