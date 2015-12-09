Clean, Classy & Affordable Design by OLIO

They’ve also got a range of accessories- from boots to earrings and bags. The shoes make a statement and the accessories are simple yet powerful. The Art Deco pendant and the Balancing Earrings definitely make it to our wishlist.

The cherry on our sundaes? The pieces are super affordable so you can pick as many as you like without burning a hole in your pocket.

Price: INR 500 – INR 4,500

