This Retreat In Defence Colony Is A Refuge From The City Chaos

Nestled in the heart of chaos, we've found that Colonel’s Retreat fulfills all our criteria (comfortable, minimal, home-like, high on service). Their rooms house double beds clothed in clean linens and bright colours, and they provide a separate work table in addition to Wi-Fi, an electronic safe and cable TV. The cherry on the sundae? It’s located in Defence Colony, giving it perfect access to the city and it’s many offerings (they’ll even pick you up from the airport if need be).

Travelling often takes the best out of all of us, and for that they come equipped with a full-fledged spa. And after you have the stress massaged out of you, you can sample their well-thought out cuisine. They ensure fresh food for all their guests.

We were already in awe, and then we found out about their eco-friendly endeavours. That hot water that runs in their taps? Courtesy solar panels on their roofs. There are few places that take into account every need of their guests while keeping in the mind the bigger picture of the surroundings.

