This Brekkie Place Serves Amritsari kulchas With Unlimited Butter And Raita

Here’s for all the Delhi folks in search of some amazing breakfast place, Many might not be aware of what Baljeets Amritsari kulchas have to offer! Baljeets is now a chain of Breakfast food joint known for the extra butter they load on the Amritsari kulchas which they serve with super scrumptious choley and raita, also not to forget about the onions they serve dipped in their tangy chutney that goes perfect with their kulchas. I have seen this food joint rising from a small roadside kiosk to a big restaurant hub! Years ago it was all just a roadside stall flooded around with people who used to sit on the footpath or small wooden tables like the ones you find at “Chai ki Tapris” just for the heavenly meal. Choley, Raita and butter are unlimited, Yes, You read that right, Unlimited. 😍 Their servers will pour the choley even before you start worrying about less choley in your plate. You get an option to choose from aloo, gobhi, mix or paneer and onion kulchas. So here’s something for everybody. ;’) This place has always been my favourite breakfast restaurant as they serve The crisp Punjabi Delight- Amritsari Kulchas which is the most loved Punjabi breakfast. 😍 They also serve north Indian food at selected outlets. I get my Kulchas customized to a little extra crispy and with some extra green chillies. :') Finishing this full plate might be a daunting task for people with a small appetite :p Recommendation- ♥♥♥♥♥/5 These are priced at- INR 160 for a full plate ( 2 kulchas), you also have an option of half a plate too! Cheers 🍻