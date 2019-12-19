Visit Gurgaon’s All-New Distillery & Dance To '20s Music, Sip On Cocktails And Chill On The Huge Terrace!

...yes, because it’s inspired by the golden era of the end of Prohibition. Celebrate without any apprehensions here as Distillery is located right at the entrance of the market and lures us all with neon lights. Step inside to be welcomes by a warm woody ambiance and monochromatic floors, representing the Neo Noir style.

Touted to be one of the biggest bars in Gurgaon (40-feet long!), the cool folks here have also arranged for a Fist Forklift to fetch bottles from the top shelves. Cool, right? Pick from a range of potent cocktails stirred with their in-house secret ingredients or choose from their stellar collection of premium scotch, whiskeys, martinis, wines and champagnes.

Pair them with delicious delicacies from the menu such as 4-cheese tortellini with spicy tomato chutney, crispy corn pepper paneer, stuffed hot dog with crispy pulled butter chicken, Iranian mutton chelo kebabs and lots more. Oh, and don't forget to try out the special 999.9 fine gold brick (that's edible!). Whenever in doubt, just ask the helpful staff here for recommendations and you won’t be let down.