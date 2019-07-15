Shop For Affordable Ethnic Wear At These Stores In Lajpat Nagar

img-gallery-featured

If you've been to Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, you'll know that this market can be overwhelming. While you would like to check out each and every store, we understand that the heat can take a toll. To make your life easier (somewhat), we've picked out the best ethnic wear places for you that are obviously awesome, affordable, and offer quality clothing.

So, the next time you head shopping in Lajpat Nagar Market, keep this list handy!

Also, let us tell you that the market is closed on Mondays and we suggest heading here in the morning hours if you wish to avoid the crowd. The shops start to open around 11 AM so, you can plan accordingly. If you are coming by metro and wondering how to reach, simply get down at Lajpat Nagar Metro Station which is situated on the violet line and the market is at the walking distance from there.

Shubham

Shubham is a perfect store to head to if you are looking for ethnic wear that is not too blingy. The store also sells clothes on a wholesale basis so, you will find a lot of variety here. Everything you'll find at the store is trendy and the colours are very soothing too (think pastel green, baby pink, beige).

Clothing Stores

Shubham

3.0

Shop 108, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Vikas Collection

Vikas Collection is a huge store that we are sure you will never, ever miss when you are in Lajpat Nagar Market. Specialising in phulkari dupattas, you'll also find bridal chura sets, hair accessories, kalire, and a lot more here. The store also stocks cotton dupattas (in different colours and prints) so, don't forget to check those out too.

Clothing Stores

Vikas Matching Corner

4.8

5, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Sai Fabrics

Located next to Vikas Collection is this tiny, cute store that sells dupattas and palazzo pants. What we really liked about this store was the variety it had to offer; you only need to look through the piles to find the best ones. We particularly were a fan of their bandhani dupattas which were decently priced as well (INR 250 for one, without bargaining).

Clothing Stores

Sai Fabrics

5.0

A-98, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Palji's

Offering a great variety of saris, suits, and lehengas; we are sure once you enter, you won't come out empty-handed (especially when you are really in the mood to shop). Whether you are looking to shop for heavily-embroidered apparel or lightly-embroidered ones, this store has it all. Also, let us tell you, the store's offering a 20% discount on their apparel currently so, maybe drop by soon?

Clothing Stores

Palji's

3.0

55, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Ram Raj

Also specialising in sarees, suits, and lehengas, this Lajpat Nagar store has a lot of minimal clothing. If you are someone who wants to keep it simple on a wedding, then this store will definitely sort you out. We particularly loved their beige anarkali set that only had its bustier embroidered and rest was kept simple. So, if this is something you are looking for, then you know where to go.

Clothing Stores

Ram Raj

Shop 67, Ground Floor, Near KFC, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kapoor Ladies Suits And Sarees

As the name suggests, this place has a lot to offer when it comes to suits and saris. However, what we really liked about this ethnic-wear store was their collection of kurtis. They have a good range of cotton kurtis that are of course, perfect for summer. Also, those were decently priced, ranging between INR 250 - INR 550.

Clothing Stores

Kapoor Ladies Suits & Sarees

3.0

Shop 65, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kashish

With up to 40% discount on their suits and readymade garments, we guess, it's the perfect time for you to go shopping to this store in Lajpat Nagar Market. From anarkalis, to sharara sets, and to lehengas with peplum tops (it's trending too) they have it all. 

Clothing Stores

Kashish

3.9

70 & 71, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

City Fashion

Offering a great variety of anarkali suits and sharara suit-sets, this store in Lajpat Nagar Market deserves a visit for sure. Apart from their sets, we were also a fan of their un-stitched pieces as the store has a lotto offer in that section. So, if you plan to drop by, make sure to ask them for their un-stitched fabrics and you'll fall in love.

Clothing Stores

City Fashion

4.5

Shop 72, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Megha Creations

Located in the basement, you might just miss this ethnic wear store if you are in a hurry. But, we suggest, feed this name in your head before you head to Central Market. It might seem like a tiny store but when it comes to variety, they have a lot of stuff. Look out for their anarkali suit-sets (they are just too pretty!).

Clothing Stores

Megha Creations

18, Basement, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Mohini Garments

If you are looking for ethnic wear that you could wear on everyday basis, then you should definitely check this place out in Lajpat Nagar Market. They have palazzo suit-sets, kurtis, fabrics that we think are perfect for daily wear. They also have bridal wear but, their daily-wear collection is something that you shouldn't miss checking out. 

Clothing Stores

Mohini Garments

4.1

J-17, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Miss India

Again, this store is also just perfect for daily wear shopping. But, you can even look through their collection of saris that really are a treat to the eyes. It's perfect if you are a bridesmaid, or even a bride looking for a sari for a small function. 

PS: Check out their pre-draped collection of saris.

Clothing Stores

Miss India

2.7

J-20/B, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Simran Collection

Well, this store claims that they have a good range of lehengas and saris (and we agree) but, what we found different here from other stores was their collection of blouses.If you have a sari that you are looking to jazz up, this place should suffice. 

Clothing Stores

Simran Collection

Flat 1, 1st Floor, Opp. Raj Pustak Bhandar, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Omara

If you are looking to buy casual ethnic wear, drop by Omara. With tons of kurtis, palazzo pants on offer, you'll find stuff according to your taste here. Also, currently the store is on sale (upto 30% off) and some of their stuff is even available at a flat price of INR 499.

Clothing Stores

Omara Womenwear

2.3

Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

    Umang - The Fabric Shop

    Specialising in ladies suits and dress materials, this fabric shop will leave you wanting for more. As we entered, we thought the collection would be quite similar to what we have already seen but to our surprise, we found a lot more variety in terms of designs, fabrics, and colour combinations. So, don't forget to check out this place next time you are shopping in Lajpat Nagar Market.

    Clothing Stores

    Umang - The Fabric Shop

    4.1

    Shop 58, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

    image-map-default

    Kaveri Selections

    Quite famous in the area for dress materials and shawls, we found embroidered saris at this place that stole our heart. Available in different colours, apart from suits and lehengas, you can definitely check their collection of embroidered pieces. 

    Clothing Stores

    Kaveri Selections

    3.6

    Shop 7 & 46, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

    image-map-default

    Simran Fashions

    Well, never get confused between stores with similar names because each of them has a different collection to offer. While Simran Collection is a place for blouses, Simran Fashions is a place to check out for lehengas and heavy suit-sets. Their collection is apt for weddings and small functions so, you'll be sorted if you are on a hunt for wedding wear.

    Clothing Stores

    Simran Fashions

    3.4

    36, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

    image-map-default