Nihaari, Biryani & More Dishes You Should Try In Nizamuddin Basti

After nihaari, it was time for more kebabs. A few steps down the road, at Shop 57 on Mirza Ghalib Road—near Lal Mahal, opposite the Markazi Masjid—is the Ghalib Kabab Corner, the signboard of which proudly proclaims that it’s won the ‘best kebab’ award at a kebab festival organized by the Maurya Sheraton.
Anubhav ordered a selection of three types of kebabs: shaami kebab (which he mentioned as being their specialty); chicken tikka; and mutton tikka. I will admit that my mother’s shaami kebabs are the very best I have ever tasted, so I invariably compare all shaami kebabs to those. Having said that, Ghalib Kabab Corner’s shaami kebabs were good. In fact, far better than those I’ve had at most other commercial eateries: crisp on the outside, soft and velvety on the inside, and well-seasoned.
The chicken tikka was nothing out of the ordinary, but the mutton tikka was luscious. Spicy, yes, but not unbearably so; and so perfectly marinated (raw papaya, I wonder?) and cooked, it almost seemed to dissolve in the mouth.
