I have visited many barbecue's for desserts but Pirates of Grill is my favourite and they serve incredible Rabri kulfi. The main course was awesome but chicken biryani and dal makhani I could say were the best. Suggest everyone to try the white sauce pasta as they put it in the salad junction!
Stop By Pirates Of The Grill For Their Delish Desserts!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Grilled pineapple, tandoori mushroom and paan ice cream. Staff service as they won't serve quickly,people wait for long.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
