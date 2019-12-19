Stop By Pirates Of The Grill For Their Delish Desserts!

Casual Dining

Pirates Of Grill

DLF Phase - 1, Gurgaon
MGF Mega City Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 7-10, MG Road, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I have visited many barbecue's for desserts but Pirates of Grill is my favourite and they serve incredible Rabri kulfi. The main course was awesome but chicken biryani and dal makhani I could say were the best. Suggest everyone to try the white sauce pasta as they put it in the salad junction!

What Could Be Better?

Grilled pineapple, tandoori mushroom and paan ice cream. Staff service as they won't serve quickly,people wait for long.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

