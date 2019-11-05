This Amazing New Delhi Fried Chicken & Co Is Worth Revisiting!

New Delhi Fried Chicken & Co.: If you love fried chicken, try this place and trust me, you would totally love this more than that. If you happen to love zinger burger, try their fried Chicken burger which was superb with amazing sauces and bread. I ordered Chicken fries poutine and this is my new love now. Loved the presentation, the quantity served and grilled chicken in it. Sauces and veggies were just perfect. I also tried their Veg burger which is newly launched, so if you are vegetarian who has never tried chicken crispy zinger, try their veg burger to get the same burst in your mouth. The burger patty is replaced with crispy Chaap which makes the whole burger super yummy. Tried their Orange and Basil mocktail, and totally in love with it. Try their Hazelnut cold coffee which was equally surprising to your taste buds. Quality of chicken was super, juicy and tender. A must-try place if you want some good fried chicken.