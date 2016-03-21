Fried Brownie Dimsum & an Open Pizzeria at Spezia Bistro

We started off with the Macho Nachos, and boy, do we recommend them. A mountain of nachos topped with French fries, onion rings, cherry tomatoes AND cheese, it’s one sinful platter.

The Pan-seared Fish Parmigiana looked and tasted heavenly, as did the perfectly sized Pita Pockets.

Full though we were, we couldn’t help but experiment a little with the Folletto Buono Dimsum – a fried brownie dimsum served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. We’ll admit it sounds a touch weird but this unusual dessert was actually quite the treat.