You can expect a whole lot of prints and colours. They’ve mixed and merged prints from the 70s till today for this collection, which incidentally also features many replicas of some of Kenzo’s most iconic pieces till date — including a limited edition maxi-dress from Kenzo’s A/W 1982 Russian collection, and tiger-printed leggings and roll-necks in different colours that were important pieces in one of their campaigns from the late 80s.

The reversible silk kimono, pleated chiffon skirt, and the three-pack patterned socks are some of our favourites.

Where: Only available at H&M, Select Citywalk, Saket {ground & first floor}

Check out the full collection here.