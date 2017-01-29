I Say Organic Has Opened In Gurgaon

Say goodbye to processed food and welcome the organic with open arms— I Say Organic has opened its first retail store in Gurgaon’s South Point mall, where you can browse through and shop from 100 per cent certified organic produce, from over 12 farmer groups, across nine different states. Phew.

Expect to see Antidote juice shop, Sue’s Homemade Preserves, Muskotia Retreat, Nainital, Mason & Co , Rustic Art, Nourish Organics and much, much more, including fresh dips, fruits, vegetables, dry groceries—the list is endless.

We’ve turned to them earlier for their teas, dried apricots, seeds and a range of oils. With this store, we’re just going to add to that shopping cart – get on that bandwagon!

Where: Lower Ground 1, South Point Mall