Kumhar Gram: Delhi’s Hidden Treasure Of Pottery

Located on the outskirts of the western part of Delhi, Kumhar Gram is a village that houses about 700 potter families who mould clay and create stacks & mounds of earthenware for a living.

These utilitarian pottery pieces are picked up in large quantities by city retailers and then sold off with great profit margins. So the next time you revel at the handi of biryani you order at a fancy restaurant, or are itching to buy that surahi at a roadside pottery market, it is highly likely they were made here.

The experience here is anything but ordinary; you can watch villagers put together pile after pile of beautiful earthenware, try your hand at the art of pottery-making yourself {you may not succeed the first few times, though}, and then maybe join them for a cup of chai and a few rounds of hookah at the end of an exhausting day.