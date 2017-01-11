Get Your Fix Of Turkish Coffee, Palestinian Dates & Arabian Sweets At Kunafa

Kunafa is a café cum bakery and, as the name suggests, serves a wide range of kunafa {a cottage cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup; the recipe dates all the way back to the Ottoman Empire} and baklava in almond, pistachio and walnut variants.

If you fancy a dash of honey with your early morning lemonade, Kunafa’s stock of Jordanian honey may just be what you’ve been looking for.

If you’re more of a coffee person, their metal pot of Turkish coffee {infused with cardamom} is bound to appeal to you– though you might end up staying awake for longer than you like.