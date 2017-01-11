Get Your Fix Of Turkish Coffee, Palestinian Dates & Arabian Sweets At Kunafa

Dessert Parlours

Kunafa

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

70, Mehar Chand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

For delectable Arabian sweets and pastries, Palestinian dates and Turkish coffee {one of the strongest cups we’ve had in the city}, enter Kunafa in Meherchand Market.

Sweet Selections

Kunafa is a café cum bakery and, as the name suggests, serves a wide range of kunafa {a cottage cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup; the recipe dates all the way back to the Ottoman Empire} and baklava in almond, pistachio and walnut variants.

 If you fancy a dash of honey with your early morning lemonade, Kunafa’s stock of Jordanian honey may just be what you’ve been looking for.

If you’re more of a coffee person, their metal pot of Turkish coffee {infused with cardamom} is bound to appeal to you– though you might end up staying awake for longer than you like.

How About A Date?

We mean the stuffed variety, of course. Choose from fillings that include pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews and almonds. If you prefer figs, they’ve got those too.

We say Kunafa can be a great place to stop at, while browsing through Meherchand Market, for a cup of coffee and some sweets to take home.

