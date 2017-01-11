For delectable Arabian sweets and pastries, Palestinian dates and Turkish coffee {one of the strongest cups we’ve had in the city}, enter Kunafa in Meherchand Market.
Get Your Fix Of Turkish Coffee, Palestinian Dates & Arabian Sweets At Kunafa
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Shortcut
Sweet Selections
Kunafa is a café cum bakery and, as the name suggests, serves a wide range of kunafa {a cottage cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup; the recipe dates all the way back to the Ottoman Empire} and baklava in almond, pistachio and walnut variants.
If you fancy a dash of honey with your early morning lemonade, Kunafa’s stock of Jordanian honey may just be what you’ve been looking for.
If you’re more of a coffee person, their metal pot of Turkish coffee {infused with cardamom} is bound to appeal to you– though you might end up staying awake for longer than you like.
How About A Date?
We mean the stuffed variety, of course. Choose from fillings that include pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews and almonds. If you prefer figs, they’ve got those too.
We say Kunafa can be a great place to stop at, while browsing through Meherchand Market, for a cup of coffee and some sweets to take home.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Comments (0)