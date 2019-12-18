Explore
Sector 29
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 29
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Bars
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mithi Kalra Studio
Create & Curate Your Bridal Trousseau With These Elegant Pieces From Mithi Kalra Studio
Sector 29
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Nurturing Green Studio
Add More Greens To Your House From This Studio Near Huda City Metro
Sector 29
Markets
Markets
Brahmaputra Market
Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Street Food In A Small Space At Brahmaputra Market
Sector 29
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
R.R.Fashion
This Fabric Shop Is Where You’ll Find Us Noida Folks Browsing
Sector 29
Bars
Bars
Molecule Air Bar
Bookmark Molecule For Food That’s About Science, Drama And Taste
Sector 29
Street Food
Street Food
Parmod Chaat And Caterers
This Noida Aloo Tikki Has Bits Of Crunchy Papri & Magical Masala
Sector 29
Boutiques
Boutiques
Instyle Boutique
Drop By This Noida Boutique For All Kinds Of Fancy OOTDs
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Lakshmi Coffee House
Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret
Cafes
Cafes
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles for Quick Chinese & Tumbling Glasses
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khan's Kathi Rolls
Khan's In Noida Is Serving Up Chicken Rolls & Biryani At Affordable Rates
Sector 18
Street Food
Street Food
Dadi Ki Rasoi
Meals For INR 5?! This Noida Man Serves Them & His Rajma Rice Type Lunch Sells Out In 2 Hours!
Sector 29
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kasrr
Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories
Sector 38
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Centre
Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kraus Jeans
Get That Perfect #OOTD With Kraus' Jeans, Jackets & Good Quality Shirts
Sector 38
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
Sector 38
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Haven’t Been To Pind Baluchi In A While? This Punjabi Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting
Sector 38A
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Soffi's
From Curtains To Rugs: Get Amazing Crewel Furnishing At This Store
Sector 38
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Sector 38A
Pan
Pan
Ganesh Paan Shop
Head To This Stall In Noida For Some Paantastic Treats
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Afsana
The Variety Of Kurtas At This Women's Ethnic Wear Store Is Insane
Sector 38
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 38A
Book Stores
Book Stores
Om Book Shop
Come Hither To The Land Of Books And Victorian Structure
Sector 38A
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Must-Try: The Schezwan Cheese Vada Pav At This Sector 18 Joint In Noida
Sector 18
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wat-A-Burger
Head To Wat-A-Burger! If You Like Them Buns
Sector 18
