Sector 52

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 52

Clothing Stores
image - Tacfab
Clothing Stores

Tacfab

Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab
Sector 52
Electronics
image - WK Life
Electronics

WK Life

#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Jewellery Shops
image - Shaze
Jewellery Shops

Shaze

Get Stunning Barware, Jewellery & More At This High-End Lifestyle Store
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Savya Rasa
Casual Dining

Savya Rasa

More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Casual Dining
image - Soy Soi
Casual Dining

Soy Soi

Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Cafes
image - The Big Chill Cafe
Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Big Chill Opens It’s 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Bakeries
image - For Heaven's Cake!
Bakeries

For Heaven's Cake!

Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Gyms
image - Meru CrossFit
Gyms

Meru CrossFit

Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
Other
image - Fuel Nation
Other

Fuel Nation

A Free Library, Bicycles On Rent & Cold Coffee At A Petrol Pump?
Gurgaon
Pan
image - Paan Singh
Pan

Paan Singh

White Chocolate Paan? Stop By Paan Singh And Try It Yourself
DLF Phase - 5
Food Stores
image - Le Marche
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Ardee City
Gaming Zone
image - Oh My Game
Gaming Zone

Oh My Game

Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival
Sector 43
Clothing Stores
image - Ibadat
Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Check Out Ibadat For Affordable Cotton Kurtas & Ethnic Wear
Sector 43
Shoe Stores
image - Solebrity
Shoe Stores

Solebrity

Need New Shoes? Pick This Store For Luxury Leather Footwear
Sector 43
Cafes
image - Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
Cafes

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Cafes
image - Cafe Sante
Cafes

Cafe Sante

Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
image - Cotton Chaos
Home Décor Stores

Cotton Chaos

Curtains, Quilts Or Suits: Get All Things Block Printed From This Gurgaon Home
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
image - The Oriental Terrace
Casual Dining

The Oriental Terrace

The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuzo
Fast Food Restaurants

Kuzo

Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Hair and Makeup Artist
image - Glowup Studio
Hair and Makeup Artist

Glowup Studio

A Glam Haircut At Just INR 99? We're Definitely Going to This Salon At Gold Souk Mall
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
image - Sugar Rush By Saiba
Bakeries

Sugar Rush By Saiba

Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Bakeries
image - L'Opera
Bakeries

L'Opera

Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe Reed
Cafes

Cafe Reed

Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Other
image - The Quorum
Other

The Quorum

This Beautiful Space In Gurgaon Serves Some Yum Cocktails!
DLF Phase - 5
Bars
image - Whisky Samba
Bars

Whisky Samba

Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba
Sector 43
Casual Dining
image - Town Hall
Casual Dining

Town Hall

Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cha Bar
Cafes

Cha Bar

CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
Fine Dining

Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)

From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
