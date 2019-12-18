Explore
Hidden Gem
For Pets
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Food Stores
Bars
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tacfab
Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab
Sector 52
Electronics
Electronics
WK Life
#ShopHatke At WK Life India With Chhavi For Quirky Festive Gifts!
Sector 52
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Shaze
Get Stunning Barware, Jewellery & More At This High-End Lifestyle Store
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Savya Rasa
More Than Dosa: Eat The Best Of Local South Indian Food At Savya Rasa
Sector 52
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soy Soi
Head To This New Joint In G-Town For Some Amazing Cocktails & Pan Asian Cuisine!
Sector 52
Department Stores
Department Stores
Miniso
Gurgaon Just Got A New MINISO Outlet!
Sector 52
Cafes
Cafes
The Big Chill Cafe
Big Chill Opens It's 1st Outlet In Gurgaon
Sector 52
Bakeries
Bakeries
For Heaven's Cake!
Orange Almond & Danish Apple: Pop By This Bakery For Amazing Tea Cakes
Sector 52
Gyms
Gyms
Meru CrossFit
Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
Other
Other
Fuel Nation
A Free Library, Bicycles On Rent & Cold Coffee At A Petrol Pump?
Gurgaon
Pan
Pan
Paan Singh
White Chocolate Paan? Stop By Paan Singh And Try It Yourself
DLF Phase - 5
Food Stores
Food Stores
Le Marche
Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Ardee City
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Oh My Game
Christmas Plans with Kids, Sorted: Register Now For Free Entry and Workshops at This Christmas Carnival
Sector 43
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ibadat
Check Out Ibadat For Affordable Cotton Kurtas & Ethnic Wear
Sector 43
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Solebrity
Need New Shoes? Pick This Store For Luxury Leather Footwear
Sector 43
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Sante
Want Waffles For Breakfast? Head To Cafe Sante In Gurgaon
Sushant Lok
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Cotton Chaos
Curtains, Quilts Or Suits: Get All Things Block Printed From This Gurgaon Home
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kuzo
Kuzo's Reels You In With Pocket-Friendly Seafood & Buttery Parathas
Sushant Lok
Hair and Makeup Artist
Hair and Makeup Artist
Glowup Studio
A Glam Haircut At Just INR 99? We're Definitely Going to This Salon At Gold Souk Mall
Sushant Lok
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugar Rush By Saiba
Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Bakeries
Bakeries
L'Opera
Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Reed
Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Other
Other
The Quorum
This Beautiful Space In Gurgaon Serves Some Yum Cocktails!
DLF Phase - 5
Bars
Bars
Whisky Samba
Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba
Sector 43
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Town Hall
Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Cha Bar
CP's Very Own Cha Bar Is Now In Gurgaon & It's Already Bustling
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
