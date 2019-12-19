Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes

Although you do get your basic groceries here, we suggest you to head to Le Marche for when you need some specific ingredients that you wouldn't know where to find in India. Or have some time on your hands, walking up and down their aisles, just browsing. You’ll find some live counters peppered in between—bakery items, salads etc, enough to keep customers entertained, and coming back.

They also have a huge variety of huge variety of freshly baked goods such as paninis, foccacia breads, scones, croissants, loaves, and more. We say you should definitely give those a go. You'll be going back for seconds (and thirds). You can also give their dips and hummus collection a try.

They have a great variety of fresh, frozen and marinated meats, poultry, seafood and delicatessen. Think everything from prawns, bacon, basa, chicken and mutton, to even crabs, and lobster. They've got a bunch of outlets in Delhi NCR in areas like Kilokri, Vasant Vihar, Chattarpur and in Gurgaon (Ardee Mall, South Point Mall, DLF Galleria and Good Earth City Centre).

Thinking of making a romantic, gourmet meal or baking one of those fancy pies and cheesecakes you saw on the internet? Here’s where you should head. You’ll find everything from the tablecloth to the candles to the cutlery, wine, napkins and, of course, ingredients.