Sector 53
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 53
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
For Pets
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Food Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Pick Your Favourite Toppings & Flavours At Menchies
Sector 53
Salons
Salons
Polish Lash & Nail Studio
Drop By This Upmarket Studio Next Time You Plan On Getting Nail Extensions!
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vagator Beach Shack
Can't Go To Goa? This New Gurgaon Cafe Will Give You All The Beach Feels
Sector 53
Bars
Bars
SouthPoint Carnival
A Pool, Revolving Bar & More: Check Out This Carnival-Themed Restaurant
Sector 53
Pubs
Pubs
The Last Box
Old-School Feels, Classic Music & Great Food: Get The Best BYOB Experience Here
Sector 53
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Gallerie Splash
Make A Splash With Breathtaking Art Pieces On Your Walls From This Gallery At Golf Course
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Malabar Taste Buds
Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Midam
Head To Midam On Golf Course Road For Authentic Korean Delicacies
Sector 53
Food Stores
Food Stores
Le Marche
Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Sector 53
Food Stores
Food Stores
24SEVEN
Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bikkgane Biryani
End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Salons
Salons
Socialite Unisex Salon
Great Deals, Polite Staff And Cleanliness Make Socialite Salon In Gurgaon My Go-To
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wrap It Up!
Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Established In 1953, Hyderabad's Iconic Karachi Bakery Has Opened In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Chaayos Opens Its First 24/7 Café, In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitraao
Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Umami
Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Community Groups
Community Groups
City Cycles
Cycling With The City Cycling Club Is An Experience To Remember
DLF Phase - 5
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
The Jalebi Shop
Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Pubs
Pubs
Retro Metro
One Of The Largest Ahaatas We've Been To, Retro Metro Lets You Bring Your Own Beer
Sector 54
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Forestta
Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Cafes
Cafes
All Time Cafe
Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shades Of India
The New Shades Of India Store In Gurgaon Has Bed Linen In Every Pastel Colour You Can Imagine
Sector 54
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop Launches India's First Luxury Department Store In Gurugram!
Golf Course Road
Salons
Salons
Toni&Guy
Rejoice G-Towners, Toni & Guy Has Opened A New Outlet At Golf Course Road
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
Cafes
Fur Ball Story
Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Manjha
Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Outfits & Intricate Silver Jewellery Here
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bikers Cafe
Add This Cafe To Your Must-Visit List For Fresh & Sumptuous Food
Golf Course Road
Gyms
Gyms
Meru CrossFit
Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
