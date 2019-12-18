Sector 53

Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Pick Your Favourite Toppings & Flavours At Menchies
Sector 53
Salons
Salons

Polish Lash & Nail Studio

Drop By This Upmarket Studio Next Time You Plan On Getting Nail Extensions!
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Vagator Beach Shack

Can't Go To Goa? This New Gurgaon Cafe Will Give You All The Beach Feels
Sector 53
Bars
Bars

SouthPoint Carnival

A Pool, Revolving Bar & More: Check Out This Carnival-Themed Restaurant
Sector 53
Pubs
Pubs

The Last Box

Old-School Feels, Classic Music & Great Food: Get The Best BYOB Experience Here
Sector 53
Art Galleries
Art Galleries

Gallerie Splash

Make A Splash With Breathtaking Art Pieces On Your Walls From This Gallery At Golf Course
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Malabar Taste Buds

Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Midam

Head To Midam On Golf Course Road For Authentic Korean Delicacies
Sector 53
Food Stores
Food Stores

Le Marche

Le Marche Is The Answer To All Your Grocery Shopping Woes
Sector 53
Food Stores
Food Stores

24SEVEN

Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Bikkgane Biryani

End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Salons
Salons

Socialite Unisex Salon

Great Deals, Polite Staff And Cleanliness Make Socialite Salon In Gurgaon My Go-To
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Established In 1953, Hyderabad's Iconic Karachi Bakery Has Opened In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Cafes
Cafes

Chaayos

Chaayos Opens Its First 24/7 Café, In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitraao

Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

La Umami

Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Community Groups
Community Groups

City Cycles

Cycling With The City Cycling Club Is An Experience To Remember
DLF Phase - 5
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

The Jalebi Shop

Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Pubs
Pubs

Retro Metro

One Of The Largest Ahaatas We've Been To, Retro Metro Lets You Bring Your Own Beer
Sector 54
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Forestta

Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Cafes
Cafes

All Time Cafe

Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Shades Of India

The New Shades Of India Store In Gurgaon Has Bed Linen In Every Pastel Colour You Can Imagine
Sector 54
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop Launches India's First Luxury Department Store In Gurugram!
Golf Course Road
Salons
Salons

Toni&Guy

Rejoice G-Towners, Toni & Guy Has Opened A New Outlet At Golf Course Road
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
Cafes

Fur Ball Story

Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Manjha

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Outfits & Intricate Silver Jewellery Here
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Bikers Cafe

Add This Cafe To Your Must-Visit List For Fresh & Sumptuous Food
Golf Course Road
Gyms
Gyms

Meru CrossFit

Crossfitters, There's A New Gym In {G)Town & We Think You'll Like It
Sector 52
