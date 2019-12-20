Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae

Start with breakfast – we recommend the Eggs Benedict that is served on buttery brioche – and make pancakes the dessert. Choose from toppings of Nutella or Honey, or go with our favourite, the Caramelised Banana.

However, the best way to experience Café Amaretto is by filling up with a hearty meal. We loved the Ricotta Stuffed Mushrooms, the Cheese Platter {yay, olives!} and the Antipasti Platter which had prawns, chicken and parma ham. The Beetroot and Avocado salad is practically a palate cleanser – light and crunchy, with creamy avocado.

For pizza and pasta folks, this is heaven. The Oriental Pizza is a good change from the standard pies because it’s topped with pak choi, broccoli and baby corn. For hardcore meat-lovers, we suggest the Carpicciosa more – it’s loaded with Italian ham, artichoke and mozzarella. As far as pasta goes, blindly order the Lasagna with minced meat, it’s one of the finest in town. For a larger meal, the grills work out perfectly, the Amaretto Wood Roasted Chicken hits the spot and if you’re a fish person, then they have a choice of three with a variety of sides.