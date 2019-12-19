Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon

Popularly known for its handmade shoes and hand-woven bags, Vanilla Moon now caters to a wider audience as it launched a new store in Gurgaon. At the store, you can expect chic and trendy women's footwear with pretty detailed embroidery. They've got moccasins, oxfords, ankle boots, sneakers and a bunch of other footwear options as well.

You should definitely visit the store to also check out their handbag collection

The store is located at South Point Mall in sector 53 and is very easy to reach via the metro. If you're coming via the metro, take the rapid metro and get down at 'Sector 53-54' station.

