Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon

img-gallery-featured
Shoe Stores

Vanilla Moon

DLF Phase - 5, Gurgaon

South Point Mall, UG-19, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

Popularly known for its handmade shoes and hand-woven bags, Vanilla Moon now caters to a wider audience as it launched a new store in Gurgaon. At the store, you can expect chic and trendy women's footwear with pretty detailed embroidery. They've got moccasins, oxfords, ankle boots, sneakers and a bunch of other footwear options as well. 

You should definitely visit the store to also check out their handbag collection

The store is located at South Point Mall in sector 53 and is very easy to reach via the metro. If you're coming via the metro, take the rapid metro and get down at 'Sector 53-54' station.

To know more about Vanilla Moon, click here.

Other Outlets

Vanilla Moon

Sector 15, Gurgaon

Galaxy Hotel, 1st Floor, 204, Sector 15, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Vanilla Moon

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.8

DLF Emporio, 3rd Floor, 423, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Vanilla Moon

Sector 18, Noida
4.6

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, E-354, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
Shoe Stores

Vanilla Moon

DLF Phase - 5, Gurgaon

South Point Mall, UG-19, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Vanilla Moon

Sector 15, Gurgaon

Galaxy Hotel, 1st Floor, 204, Sector 15, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Vanilla Moon

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.8

DLF Emporio, 3rd Floor, 423, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Vanilla Moon

Sector 18, Noida
4.6

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, E-354, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default