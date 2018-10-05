Love Ceramics & Pottery? Shop Or Make 'Em Yourself At This Gurgaon Studio

Clay Artistry is a clay and pottery studio where you can pick up ceramic tableware and artwork or let out your creativity through their pottery classes. The proud owner of the studio, Seema Kalra, welcomes with open arms anyone who’s also been bitten by the pottery bug. You can come by to shop (there are loads of simple as well as artsy ashtrays, vases, nameplates, pots and even jewellery), create mementos or just have fun. You can even get a loved one to tag along and make it a quality date. For those who are interested, feel free to sign up for her regular classes for both kids and adults (she’s cool with a drop-in if you’ve informed beforehand).