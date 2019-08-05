It's Time To Rejoice! Delhi's 1st Microbrewery Is Now Pouring

Folks, we told you about Delhi getting its first microbrewery sometime last year and guess what? It's finally here.

Ministry of Beer, Connaught Place has officially launched its microbrews! Now, travelling to G-Town just for the microbreweries shall soon become a thing of the past (Oh, the time and fuel we're excited to save).

They're offering five brews currently. You can choose from the mango beer, Belgian blonde beer, coffee beer, German wheat beer and the Indian pale ale. All the beers start at INR 349 for a pint. But, are we gonna stop at one pint? *Burps*

So, go on, savour some locally crafted beers and let us know if it was worth the wait.