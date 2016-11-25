Like big bucks and you cannot lie? We know how much Dilliwallas love to spend money and we have just the thing for you. Presenting LBB’s picks of the city’s fanciest, priciest restaurants.
Splurge At Delhi & Gurgaon's Most Expensive Restaurants
Amaranta
It doesn’t matter if we live by the coast or not, the option of fresh seafood is an exciting reality. Amaranta specialises in providing the full coastal experience, and their most exclusive offering is the Catch of the Day. Crab, lobster and fish – brought in fresh and cooked to perfection. Tiger Prawns figure in this and will set you back INR 2,300+ taxes.
During food festivals, the selections can go up to INR 15,900+ taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 6000
Le Cirque
Le Cirque’s got a whole array of French and Italian dishes, which include vegan, gluten free and low-fat options. It’s designed to cater to everyone; essentially to varied budgets. For when you’re going in for the kill though, their Oscietra Caviar will set you back INR 7,000 + taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Megu
Megu‘s chef has been in the biz since 1979, so you know he knows what he’s doing. Japanese food is his forte, and what he does with sushi is mind-blowing. Their most expensive offering is their Japanese Barbeque Lamb Chops at INR 3,840 + taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 5500
Chi Ni
Chi Ni offers private dining rooms, a wine cellar, a bar and a breathtaking al fresco experience. With seating atop a manicured hill overlooking a stunning stained glass boat structure, this is the ideal place for a relaxed dinner date.
Treat yourself to the Peking Duck at a mere INR 5,200.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Akira Back
Sunday brunches, bento boxes, and lots of sushi in an ambience fit for royalty. Sold yet? Don’t forget to try the Akira Back Special Nigiri and Sashimi at INR 8,000 + taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Sevilla
Although you won’t be too awed by the prices initially {the starters are all between INR 500 to INR 1,000}, wait till you reach the main course. The Chilean Sea Bass will set you back INR 1,995 plus taxes and the Duo of Duck INR 2,295 plus taxes. Add to this some premium bubbly and you’re all set for a pretty bill.
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Wildfire
The only Brazilian eatery in town, the chef here specialises in the churrasco style of food, and upon request, will carve your meat out for you at the table. It’s one of those experiences that you must have once in your life, and Wildfire provides it, no problem.
They have a line -up of nine meats {chicken, lamb, prawn, pork – to name a few}, all grilled, which costs INR 3,500+ taxes in total. There’s also a leg of lamb, available in five different sauces {like Chilli Pineapple} which is priced at INR 1,700 + taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Wasabi By Morimoto
Sleek interiors, and a world-famous chef who’s known for his exclusivity, Wasabi is one of those iconic restaurants that makes it to many a bucket list. Sans drinks, with the chef’s seven-course meal, you’re looking at INR 7,500 + taxes. This features items like Kobesteak and oysters.
Their omakase meals go up to about INR 6,500 each.
- Price for two: ₹ 8000
Orient Express
Modelled after a Pullman Orient Express carriage, the train that runs through Europe, they’ve taken fine dining to a whole new level. There is a story to the place, and they carry that flair into their food.
The Beluga Caviar rings in at a whopping INR 13,500 + taxes, while any of their main course dishes only start at INR 3,000+ taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 8000
Dum Pukht
With grand interiors harking back to a bygone era of the Nawabs of Awadh, Dum Pukht is a beautiful location for date night {if you can afford it!}. Their two set menus will cost you INR 5,000 and INR 4,500 each. From the a la carte menu the scrumptious Jhinga Dum Nisha costs INR 2,450 {plus taxes}.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
The Spice Route
An immersive space divided into nine different sections {each depicting part of the journey of life}, Spice Route at The Imperial is a beautiful restaurant. Quite literally a celebration of spices, the food draws inspiration from Malaysian, Thai, Kerala, Vietnamese and Sri Lankan cuisines.
With both a set menu {INR 5,000 + taxes} and a la carte, options exist for every size of group. The popular Stir Fried Lobster with Ginger and Thai Mushrooms will cost INR 2,575 + taxes. Their wine list starts from INR 5,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 6000
West View
European and Mediterranean grill restaurant West View is one of the grand old men of the New Delhi food scene. A large buffet, and an open kitchen of raw meats and vegetables are on display. Patrons then pick and choose what they want to eat and take the food to an open grill where they can watch it being cooked.
They offer a set menu worth INR 2,950 {plus taxes}, with a large wine selection ranging from INR 4,000 to INR 1 lakh.
