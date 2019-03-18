Mother Dairy Never Disappoints

Dairy Farms

Mother Dairy

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
13, Central Market, Feroze Gandhi Road, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mother dairy ice cream sandwich which comes for INR 25 is worth every bit! Its got an outer biscuit layer with vanilla inside. Though it's a little difficult to take one big bite so have to struggle a bit to finish the entire thing!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

