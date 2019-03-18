Mother dairy ice cream sandwich which comes for INR 25 is worth every bit! Its got an outer biscuit layer with vanilla inside. Though it's a little difficult to take one big bite so have to struggle a bit to finish the entire thing!
Mother Dairy Never Disappoints
Dairy Farms
- Upwards: ₹ 10
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Under ₹500
Bae, Big Group, Family
