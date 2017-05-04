A short stroll to the Hauz Khas village lake from the deer park we encountered a chill peacock, the cutest family of monkeys playing with each other, and a relaxed dog by the lake. All these creatures were living in harmony, which gave us a strange wonderful sensation of family and belonging not so far from the bustling city.
Head Out To Deer Park To Catch Some Nature In The Middle Of The Bustling City
Take a solo trip if you don't want to scare away the animals and miss out on this experience. Grab a tender coconut water for company.
