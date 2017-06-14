Escape To This 108-Year-Old House In Ladakh For Some R&R And Apricot Tarts

Nimmu House boasts a total of 30 rooms, five tents and two Buddhist temples. The hotel promotes the use of solar power and the water heaters all operate on solar panels. Needless to say, the rooms all get plenty of natural light.

You could alternately opt for one of the tents; don’t worry, these ooze luxury, no digging-your-own-toilet scenes here. These are spacious and have large bay windows with hammocks and chairs installed right outside.

Nimmu House also has its own orchard where you can see apples, apricots, barley and walnuts, ensuring your stay here is fruitful.