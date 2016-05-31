LBBPicks: The Best Places In Karol Bagh To Grab A Bite

A popular bakery in the locality, Anjlika is the preffered pick for many when it comes to snacks, baked goods, shakes and desserts. The food is fresh and the service staff is kind and helpful.

Apart from the thick shakes and desserts, one can also indulge in their patties, pizzas, salads and much more.

What To Order: Chocolate Shake, Double Chicken Pizza

Where: 6/78, Ajmal Khan Road

Contact: 011 28754824, 011 45609610

Timings: 10.30am – 9.30pm

Price: INR 400 for two