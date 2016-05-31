#LBBPicks: The Best Places In Karol Bagh To Grab A Bite

img-gallery-featured

Karol Bagh might not be your first pick when it comes to eating out, but this melting pot offers some lip-smacking options to choose from. Whether it is street food, dhaba-style delicacies or indulgent shakes, this part of the city should be your pick when you go out on your next foodscapade. {You can thank us later!}

Anjlika Pastry Shop

A popular bakery in the locality, Anjlika is the preffered pick for many when it comes to snacks, baked goods, shakes and desserts. The food is fresh and the service staff is kind and helpful.

Apart from the thick shakes and desserts, one can also indulge in their patties, pizzas, salads and much more.

What To Order: Chocolate Shake, Double Chicken Pizza

Where: 6/78, Ajmal Khan Road

Contact: 011 28754824, 011 45609610

Timings: 10.30am – 9.30pm

Price: INR 400 for two

Bakeries

Anjlika Pastry Shop

3.9

6/78, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Changezi

An iconic name, Changezi has a lot to offer, and almost all of it delivers in taste. Perfect for meat lovers, the food here is brilliantly spiced, well-cooked and gives you every reason to cheat on your healthy lifestyle {not guilty at all}.

What To Order: Chicken Changezi with Khamiri Roti, Phirni

Where: 3-A, East Park Road, Shidi Pura, Near HDFC Bank

Contact: +91 9211716953, +91 9211716956

Timings: 3pm – 11pm

Price: INR 650 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Changezi Chicken

4.1

3614, Netaji Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Ganesh Restaurant

Hit up this corner shop for the best Tandoori Fish and Fish Fry. Seating capacity and roadside clutter are constraints, but a large number of orders come from families waiting to eat in cars. Served as per weight, a 250 gm order nets five to six pieces of flavourful fish.

We also suggest trying the Egg Pakora, mouth-watering Chicken Malai Tikka, and Mutton Seekh Kabab.

What To Order: Fish Fry, Chicken Malai Tikka

Where: 2298, Gurudwara Road Chowk

Contact: 011 45138855, +91 9810121220

Timings: 4pm – 11pm

Price: INR 900 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Restaurant

4.1

2298, Gurudwara Road Chowk, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Roshan Di Kulfi

If you haven’t feasted on the Kulfi Falooda here, you haven’t really done anything at all. Iconic and one of the best, this place is worth a visit not only for its legendary kulfi, but also for its chole bhature, tikkis and lassi.

What To Order: Kulfi Falooda, Chole Bhature

Where: Opposite Sarees House, Ajmal Khan Road

Contact: 011 28724230

Timings: 8am – 11pm

Price: INR 300 for two

Dessert Parlours

Roshan Di Kulfi

2816, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Om Corner Chhole Bhature

Over three decades old, and definitely one of Delhi’s best chole bhature joints, Om Corner is one of the most famous picks in the vicinity. The quality has remained consistent over all these years, and the food does not really overdo it with oil and flavours. The rajma masala offering on the menu is also a favourite among patrons here.

What To Order: Chole Bhature, Rajma Masala

Where: Sant Nagar, DB Gupta Road

Contact: +91 9999943696

Timings: 7am – 5pm

Price: INR 100 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Om Corner

4.0

5050/1, Sant Nagar, DB Gupta Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Art Of Spices

Whether it’s classic tawa rolls or delicious tandoori preparations, this quaint little joint does it all. Pocket friendly and super quick, the rolls are customisable and the food is served hot. The only thing that is missing here is a seating space, but who really cares if the food is amazing!

What To Order: Malai Tikka Roll, Cream Chicken

Where: B-1/3, Behind City Hospital, Pusa Road

Contact: +91 9811342929, +91 9811352929

Timings: 10.30am – 11.30pm

Price: INR 500 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Art Of Spices

B-1/3, Behind City Hospital, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Sindhi Corner

If you know the famous Sindhi Tikki Wala, you’d love this too. The heart-shaped tikkis here are a favourite among everyone, and are known for being much different from the regular tikkis available around town. One can also give in to their sweet cravings when here, as the place offers ras malai, gulab jamun, rasgulla and rabdi, too.

What To Order: Tikki, Gulab Jamun

Where: Prahlad Market, Deshbandhu Gupta Road

Contact: +91 9891395577

Timings: 8.30am – 9.30pm

Price: INR 200 for two

Fast Food Restaurants

Sindhi Corner

4.2

53/27, Ramjas Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Sandoz

Offering an extensive North Indian and Chinese menu, this outlet is a must visit for its amazing food quality and efficient service. Patrons of this restaurant also swear by this specific outlet, and vouch for the flavour of all that they have to offer. Try this if you haven’t already and we bet that you’ll keep coming back for more!

What To Order: Spl. Butter Chicken, Chicken Shahi Korma

Where: 2305, Arya Samaj Road

Contact: +91 9953561001, +91 9953561002

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Price: INR 600 for two

Casual Dining

Sandoz

2305, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default