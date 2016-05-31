Karol Bagh might not be your first pick when it comes to eating out, but this melting pot offers some lip-smacking options to choose from. Whether it is street food, dhaba-style delicacies or indulgent shakes, this part of the city should be your pick when you go out on your next foodscapade. {You can thank us later!}
#LBBPicks: The Best Places In Karol Bagh To Grab A Bite
Anjlika Pastry Shop
A popular bakery in the locality, Anjlika is the preffered pick for many when it comes to snacks, baked goods, shakes and desserts. The food is fresh and the service staff is kind and helpful.
Apart from the thick shakes and desserts, one can also indulge in their patties, pizzas, salads and much more.
What To Order: Chocolate Shake, Double Chicken Pizza
Where: 6/78, Ajmal Khan Road
Contact: 011 28754824, 011 45609610
Timings: 10.30am – 9.30pm
Price: INR 400 for two
Changezi
An iconic name, Changezi has a lot to offer, and almost all of it delivers in taste. Perfect for meat lovers, the food here is brilliantly spiced, well-cooked and gives you every reason to cheat on your healthy lifestyle {not guilty at all}.
What To Order: Chicken Changezi with Khamiri Roti, Phirni
Where: 3-A, East Park Road, Shidi Pura, Near HDFC Bank
Contact: +91 9211716953, +91 9211716956
Timings: 3pm – 11pm
Price: INR 650 for two
Ganesh Restaurant
Hit up this corner shop for the best Tandoori Fish and Fish Fry. Seating capacity and roadside clutter are constraints, but a large number of orders come from families waiting to eat in cars. Served as per weight, a 250 gm order nets five to six pieces of flavourful fish.
We also suggest trying the Egg Pakora, mouth-watering Chicken Malai Tikka, and Mutton Seekh Kabab.
What To Order: Fish Fry, Chicken Malai Tikka
Where: 2298, Gurudwara Road Chowk
Contact: 011 45138855, +91 9810121220
Timings: 4pm – 11pm
Price: INR 900 for two
Roshan Di Kulfi
If you haven’t feasted on the Kulfi Falooda here, you haven’t really done anything at all. Iconic and one of the best, this place is worth a visit not only for its legendary kulfi, but also for its chole bhature, tikkis and lassi.
What To Order: Kulfi Falooda, Chole Bhature
Where: Opposite Sarees House, Ajmal Khan Road
Contact: 011 28724230
Timings: 8am – 11pm
Price: INR 300 for two
Om Corner Chhole Bhature
Over three decades old, and definitely one of Delhi’s best chole bhature joints, Om Corner is one of the most famous picks in the vicinity. The quality has remained consistent over all these years, and the food does not really overdo it with oil and flavours. The rajma masala offering on the menu is also a favourite among patrons here.
What To Order: Chole Bhature, Rajma Masala
Where: Sant Nagar, DB Gupta Road
Contact: +91 9999943696
Timings: 7am – 5pm
Price: INR 100 for two
Art Of Spices
Whether it’s classic tawa rolls or delicious tandoori preparations, this quaint little joint does it all. Pocket friendly and super quick, the rolls are customisable and the food is served hot. The only thing that is missing here is a seating space, but who really cares if the food is amazing!
What To Order: Malai Tikka Roll, Cream Chicken
Where: B-1/3, Behind City Hospital, Pusa Road
Contact: +91 9811342929, +91 9811352929
Timings: 10.30am – 11.30pm
Price: INR 500 for two
Sindhi Corner
If you know the famous Sindhi Tikki Wala, you’d love this too. The heart-shaped tikkis here are a favourite among everyone, and are known for being much different from the regular tikkis available around town. One can also give in to their sweet cravings when here, as the place offers ras malai, gulab jamun, rasgulla and rabdi, too.
What To Order: Tikki, Gulab Jamun
Where: Prahlad Market, Deshbandhu Gupta Road
Contact: +91 9891395577
Timings: 8.30am – 9.30pm
Price: INR 200 for two
Sandoz
Offering an extensive North Indian and Chinese menu, this outlet is a must visit for its amazing food quality and efficient service. Patrons of this restaurant also swear by this specific outlet, and vouch for the flavour of all that they have to offer. Try this if you haven’t already and we bet that you’ll keep coming back for more!
What To Order: Spl. Butter Chicken, Chicken Shahi Korma
Where: 2305, Arya Samaj Road
Contact: +91 9953561001, +91 9953561002
Timings: 12pm – 12.30am
Price: INR 600 for two
