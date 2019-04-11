Spot Red Pandas, Trek & Enjoy The Best Of Nature At Nokrek National Park

Nokrek National Park (a part of Nokrek Biosphere Reserve) in Meghalaya is the perfect place to hit up if you're someone who loves nature and the outdoors.

Located in the West Garo Hills district, Nokrek is home to rare, endangered species like Red Pandas, Asian Elephants, Marbled Cat and Pig-Tailed Macaque, among many others. The area is also a habitat for a remarkable variety of endemic citrus plants like Indian wild oranges. Since it's a hotspot for biodiversity, UNESCO included this park in its list of biosphere reserves in May 2009.

Apart from being a great place for bird-watching and spotting rare animals, Nokrek is also popular among trekkers. The entire area of the park is mountainous and Nokrek, at a height of 1,4132 m, is the highest peak in the Garo Hills. Numerous water bodies like Napak Lake and Simsang River also rise from the Nokrek range. The limestone Siju Caves, Rongbang Dare Waterfalls, and The Garo Hills are some of the many attractions here that you should not miss.

The nearest railway station and airport to the national park is Guwahati (160 kms and 140 kms away, respectively). From Guwahati, you will have to book a cab or private vehicle to reach Nokrek.