One of Panjim’s most loved restaurants, The Black Sheep Bistro does ‘farm to table’ fare. They are known to experiment with flavours and are constantly introducing new dishes to celebrate seasonal produce.

So, while their bestsellers like the Pork Chop and Barley and the Red Kismur Fish Fillet, might hog all the limelight but we can tell you that that their Risotto made without rice, featuring akur bhaji {that’s a lot like asparagus} and crisp slices of Goan bread are really awesome.

There’s also Spicy Chocolate Spaghetti and Chocolate Salami, both of which are crazy.