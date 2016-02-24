Old Famous Jalebiwala for Stellar Samosas and Jalebis

Sweet Shops

Old Famous Jalebi Wala

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1795, Opp. Central Baptist Church, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

We all know samosas and jalebis are a classic duo and we’re telling you where to get your hands on some of the best ones in town: Old Famous Jalebiwala in Chandni Chowk.

Crispy, fried perfection

We suggest starting your snacky journey here with the Matar Samosas. Fried to a beautiful golden brown, these are filled with peas and potatoes, spiced just right {you won’t be compelled to run for a glass of lassi, though we think you should} and served with a side of liquid-y green mint chutney. Since these are pretty small, we’d suggest gobbling up a minimum of six. Yes.

You could also get the regular aloo ones.

Rabri-ing us the right way

Post samosa session, it’s time to treat your tastebuds to a dose of sweet. Available in a minimum amount of 100 grams, the jalebis here are pure sin. Served hot, these thick swirls of sugar taste best with a dollop of the homemade rabri which we love for its consistency and the surprising fact that it isn’t uber sweet.

Perfect for an evening snack. Are you game?

Where: Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk

Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk

Contact: 011 23256973

Price: INR 20 for one samosa, INR 75 for 100 grams of jalebis

Timings: 8am – 10pm

