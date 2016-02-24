Old Famous Jalebiwala for Stellar Samosas and Jalebis

We suggest starting your snacky journey here with the Matar Samosas. Fried to a beautiful golden brown, these are filled with peas and potatoes, spiced just right {you won’t be compelled to run for a glass of lassi, though we think you should} and served with a side of liquid-y green mint chutney. Since these are pretty small, we’d suggest gobbling up a minimum of six. Yes.

You could also get the regular aloo ones.