Libraries You Could Head To For When You Want To Study Or Even Browse

All you have to do is carry proof of residency (voter ID, Ration card), to show you’re a Delhi resident. The library is free of charge, and houses up to 16 lakh books, across languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. As for genres, expect competitive examination books, books pertaining to law, philosophy, religion, medical science, engineering, literature, and fiction.

If you do want to borrow, you’ll have to sign up to be a member at INR 20, after which you’ll be issued a borrower card.

Price: Access is free of charge, membership at INR 20.