Rolls, Momo & More: Complete Food Guide

We were out shopping at the mall and the countless shopping bags (blame the end of season offers) got us really hungry. What did we do about it? We stopped by the numerous cafes and eateries around the mall and in the process, came up with a list of restaurants and kiosks that'll kill your hunger pangs in Crown Interiorz Mall, Faridabad.

Note: This is a general food guide that presents you with all the options available at the mall. A few of these places might not be all-around amazing. We recommend that you decide for yourself. 

Berco's

Recommended For: Chilli garlic noodles, chilli potato, spring roll, fruit beer and a dash of nostalgia.

Casual Dining

4.1

Crown Interiorz, 3rd Floor, Shop R-2, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Burger King

Recommended For: Crispy chicken burger, Mutton Whopper and large fries.

Fast Food Restaurants

4.1

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, SSF-07, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Yo! China

Recommended For: Dimsums, Drums of Heaven and chicken hakka noodles.

Casual Dining

3.8

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, S-2, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

The Chocolate Room

Recommended For: Pancakes, waffles and dates with a special someone, for they have really comfortable sofas and a great playlist.

Cafes

4.1

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, S-10, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Domino's

Recommended For: Cheese burst pizza and a lightning-quick service.

Fast Food Restaurants

4.1

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, Shop 15, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Pizza Hut

Recommended For: Cheese garlic bread and the Chicken Supreme Pizza.

Fast Food Restaurants

3.8

Crown Interiorz, Shop 19 & 20, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Barbeque Nation

Recommended For: Unlimited buffet, great service and birthday celebrations. Free birthday cake and a dance performance from the staff, anyone?.

Casual Dining

4.4

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, 12/7, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Phul-Khaa

Recommended For: Cocktails, live music and sports screenings.

Casual Dining

3.8

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, S-1, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Sukoon Cafe

Recommended For: Chai, white sauce pasta, calm ambience and loads of conversations.

Cafes

3.8

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, Shop SF-04, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Wat A Burger

Recommended For: Double decker burgers and pizza pockets.

Fast Food Restaurants

3.9

Crown Interioz, 2nd Floor, Shop 24, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

KFC

Recommended For: When you're craving fried chicken and hot wings.

Fast Food Restaurants

3.8

Crown Interiorz, Shop 22 & 23, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Kebab Xpress

Recommended For: Murgh malai tikka, veg kebab platter and the Toofani Tangari Bucket.

Fast Food Restaurants

3.7

Crown Interiorz, 2nd Floor, Shop 23 & 24, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Subway

Recommended For: Comparatively healthy food, double chocolate chip cookies and affordable prices.

Fast Food Restaurants

4.2

Crown Interiorz, 47, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

  • Price for two: ₹ 300

Haldiram's

Recommended For: Street food, family outings and zero let-downs.

Fast Food Restaurants

4.2

Crown Interiorz, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

The Chai Story

Recommended For: Kulhad chai, kulhad thandai and kulhad maggi.

Cafes

3.2

Crown Interiorz, 47, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

  • Price for two: ₹ 600

Wow! Momos

Recommended For: Pan fried and fried momos.

Fast Food Restaurants

3.8

Crown Interiorz, Shop 7, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

  • Price for two: ₹ 350

Baskin Robbins

Recommended For: All 31 flavours. Our favorites? The Bavarian chocolate, Gold Medal Ribbon, banana 'n strawberry and the Three Cheers Chocolate ice cream.

Dessert Parlours

4.3

Crown Interiorz, 1st Floor, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

Popcorn Fusion

Recommended For: Cheddar cheese and caramel popcorn.

Fast Food Restaurants

Crown Interiorz, Ground Floor, Mathura Road, Sector 35, Faridabad

