Enjoy Bowling & Arcade Games?Then Be Sure To Drop By This Place In Ambience Mall

Had been to Smaaash lately and It was brilliant! We had an amazing day at this vibrant place with diverse people from all age group from kids to young adults. It has a variety of games and activities, you are definitely gonna find at least one activity of your interest whether it would be “walking the plank”, “bowling alley”, “cricket”, “packman hockey” or you might be a fan of “virtual reality combined with the breathtaking concept of dinosaurs world or a virtual roller coasters ride” and not to forget the “laser fighting”. Other than these, you may also wanna try your hands on virtual shooting, basketball, shoot the bulls, foosball (F.R.I.E.N.D.S) 😛, and many more. My personal favourites were walking the plank (scary though 😅), packman hockey which I lost consistently for 6 times (poor me), virtual reality activity and laser fighting gaming (ultimate 😎). Apart from this, it has table settings from where you can order lip-smacking food and drinks. It also has separated cabins as smoking zones. Still falling short of words to express my pleasure. It was surely a great place to extricate yourself from a stressful world. I would highly recommend everyone to pay a visit to this absolutely amazing place.