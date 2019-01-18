Have Kids? Take Them To Tumble House To Expend All That Energy

We saw a whole lot of kiddies come and go, jumping into the bouncy castles, ball pit, climbing through tunnels and making new friends. We won’t lie, we did think they were a little on the expensive side: INR 500 for one hour for your kiddie, and INR 200 extra if there’s a second attendant, and INR 800 for two hours.

Have your kiddie’s next birthday party at Tumble House. They’re super professional and we’re pretty sure your kids are going to have a great time.

If you’re looking to take your kiddies there often, they currently also offer membership options at their Defence Colony outlet (like INR 4,000 for 10 hours a month, INR 7,500 for 20 hours over two months and INR 30,000 for unlimited time over three months).

